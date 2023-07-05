Zuckerberg's Meta Froze Hun Sen's Facebook Account, Cambodia Hits Back With Ban On Oversight Board: Nikkei Asia

In a retaliatory move, the Cambodian government has announced a ban on members of Meta’s oversight board from entering the country. This decision comes in response to the board’s recommendation to suspend Prime Minister Hun Sen‘s Facebook account for six months, Nikkei Asia reports.

Obstructing Press Freedom

The foreign affairs ministry accused the oversight board of the Mark Zuckerberg-led company of intending to obstruct the freedom of the press for Cambodian citizens and their right to receive credible news from a leader they support.

Board Members Barred

The government has declared that the 22 members of the board are prohibited from entering or remaining in Cambodia. Any members currently in the country are required to leave within 48 hours.

Account Suspension

Last week, the oversight board, funded by Meta but operating independently, recommended freezing Hun Sen’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for six months. This was due to several remarks made by him, including threats against his political opponents, which the board deemed could incite violence.

Impact on Upcoming Election

With a general election scheduled for July 23, the suspension could have significant implications. Facebook, owned by Meta, is the most popular social media platform in Cambodia and serves as an important tool for information dissemination. Hun Sen had about 14 million followers on the service.