Top Ron DeSantis Backer Causes Waves As He Admits Trump Is The 'Runaway Frontrunner'

On Sunday, a top spokesperson for Ron DeSantis‘ super PAC expressed concerns about the Florida governor’s presidential prospects, stating that his campaign is facing an uphill battle and is significantly trailing in key nominating states, Politico reports.

What Happened: Steve Cortes, who previously supported Donald Trump, acknowledged that DeSantis’ campaign is currently the “clear underdog” and is down by double digits.

He also admitted that the campaign has a lot of work to do. Despite this, Cortes believes that the gap between Trump and DeSantis could be closed once DeSantis’ personal and political story is shared more widely on the campaign trail, according to Politico.

"Right now in national polling, we are way behind, I'll be the first to admit that," Cortes said in a Twitter spaces event on Sunday, as reported by Politico. "I believe in being blunt and honest. It's an uphill battle but clearly Donald Trump is the runaway frontrunner."

These remarks contrast with the projection of confidence that other DeSantis aides often adopt. Cortes also rationalized a potential DeSantis primary campaign failure by predicting that healthy competition could benefit Trump in a general election.

See Also: DeSantis Accuses Disney Of ‘Sexualization’ Of Children: Legal Experts Say Mouse House May Have To Be A ‘Whipping Boy’ With ‘Almost No Recourse’

Why It Matters: This admission of vulnerability from within the ranks of a leading presidential operation is significant. It comes at a time when DeSantis has been expressing confidence in his campaign’s prospects. Despite trailing behind Trump in the polls, DeSantis has stated a belief that his lead over Trump would grow in the second half of 2023.

However, recent polls have consistently shown Trump maintaining a significant lead over his 2024 rivals, with DeSantis trailing behind. This has led to concerns about the viability of DeSantis’ campaign, with Trump even declaring that DeSantis’ campaign is “dead” and his polls are “like a rock heading to hell.”

Despite these challenges, DeSantis’ campaign remains committed to the race, with spokesperson Bryan Griffin stating that “Ron Desantis has been underestimated in every race he has won, and this time will be no different.”

Read Next: Buttigieg Comments On ‘The Strangeness Of DeSantis Trying To Prove His Manhood’