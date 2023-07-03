Japan In Regular Touch With Janet Yellen, US On Currency Movements Says Top Financial Diplomat: Reuters

Japan’s top financial diplomat, Masato Kanda, has revealed that Japanese authorities are in regular contact with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other international officials regarding currencies and broader financial markets, Reuters reports.

Constant Dialogue on Currencies

The statement likely indicates Tokyo’s intent to keep market players alert about potential currency intervention to support the Japanese yen, which is currently near the 145-per-dollar level, considered by authorities as a critical point.

Close Contact with the U.S.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki confirmed the ongoing dialogue between Tokyo and Washington on currency movements, although he did not disclose the specifics of the discussions.

Intervention Considerations

Japanese authorities consider the speed of yen falls, the involvement of speculators, and the support of Group of Seven partners, particularly the U.S., when deciding on intervention. Last year, Japan bought the yen for the first time since 1998 to bolster its currency after the Bank of Japan’s decision to maintain an ultra-loose policy drove the yen as low as 145 per dollar.