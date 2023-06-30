Freak Accident At Bangkok Airport Leads To Woman's Leg Amputation: Report

In a shocking incident at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, a 57-year-old Thai woman had her leg amputated following a severe accident involving a moving walkway. The accident occurred on Thursday morning in the domestic passenger terminal, CNN reports.

Unexplained Accident

The woman, en route to the southern city of Nakhon Si Thammarat, had her left leg caught at the end of the moving walkway. Despite the quick response from medics, the severity of her injuries led to the amputation of her leg up to the kneecap. She was later transferred to Bumrungrad International Hospital, one of Thailand’s top medical facilities.

Investigation Underway

The airport’s director, Karant Thanakuljeerapat, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured that Airports Of Thailand (AOT), the state-owned company that operates airports across the country, would cover all medical expenses and provide compensation. All moving walkways at the airport have been suspended for safety checks and investigation into the cause of the accident.