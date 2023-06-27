End Of An Era: John B. Goodenough, Father of Lithium-Ion Batteries And Trailblazing Nobel Laureate, Dies At 100

John B. Goodenough, the Nobel Prize-winning engineer who revolutionized portable technology with his contributions to the development of lithium-ion batteries, has passed away at the age of 100, CNN reported.

A Legacy of Innovation

Goodenough’s crucial discovery and development of materials in the 1980s led to a more stable and powerful rechargeable battery. His innovation paved the way for the development of long-range electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, making portable electronics like cell phones and laptops ubiquitous across the globe.

Award-Winning Achievements

At 97, Goodenough became the oldest Nobel Prize winner when he was awarded the 2019 prize in chemistry for the development of lithium-ion batteries, alongside M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino. He had also been awarded the National Medal of Science, the Enrico Fermi Award, and the Benjamin Franklin Medal, among other prestigious accolades.

Remembered As A Mentor and Professor

Goodenough served as a faculty member at the University of Texas at Austin for 37 years, where he was not only a tremendous researcher but also a beloved mentor and professor. He was known for his quick wit, infectious laugh, and his dedication to mentoring many graduate students and faculty members.

Personal Life and Contributions

Goodenough and his wife Irene were married for more than 70 years until her death in 2016. In her honor, he established the Irene W. Goodenough Endowed Presidential Scholarship in Nursing. He also created the John B. and Irene W. Goodenough Endowed Research Fund in Engineering, and St. Catherine’s College at the University of Oxford established a Goodenough Fellowship in Chemistry in his honor.

Photo courtesy: US Embassy Sweden on Wikimedia Commons