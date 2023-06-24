DeSantis' Drag Show Law Temporarily Blocked By Federal Judge: Axios

A federal judge has temporarily halted the enforcement of a Florida law aimed at restricting drag shows, citing its vagueness and contradiction to the state’s commitment to parental rights, Axios reports.

Legal Intervention: U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell issued the preliminary injunction in response to a request from the Orlando branch of Hamburger Mary’s, a drag-themed restaurant. The establishment had filed a lawsuit against the state over the law in May, arguing that it was specifically designed to suppress the speech of drag queen performers.

Implications of the Ruling: This law was part of a broader legislative package restricting health care and public expression for LGBTQ+ Floridians. The ruling is also part of a recent string of legal victories for LGBTQ+ people across the country, with courts in Florida, Arkansas, and Indiana blocking restrictions on transgender health care.

State’s Response: A spokesperson for Governor Ron DeSantis expressed disagreement with the ruling, stating that the state plans to appeal. DeSantis has previously argued that drag shows “sexualize” children that admitted children to drag performances.

Law’s Provisions and Opposition: The law prohibits children from attending an “adult live performance” that depicts nudity, lewd conduct, or “lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.” Despite widespread opposition, the bill was passed by the legislature in April and signed by DeSantis in May.

Judge’s Observations: Judge Presnell pointed out that Florida already has laws penalizing the exposure of children to obscene material. He also noted the law’s vague language, which could lead to overbroad enforcement, potentially infringing on protected speech.