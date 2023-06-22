DeSantis Sues Department Of Education In Latest Move Against Biden Administration

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his decision to sue the Department of Education over its higher education accreditation process, claiming it unfairly burdens schools in his state.

What Happened: DeSantis, who is also a 2024 presidential candidate, accused the Biden administration of unlawfully interfering with a recent state law that requires universities to switch their accreditor every few years. He stated that the Department of Education issued three “guidance documents” making it virtually impossible for schools to follow the state’s directive, The Hill reports.

The lawsuit details alleged abuses of power by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACS), the accreditor that works with all Florida schools. It also asserts that federal laws and policies are substantially burdening, if not entirely preventing, over half of Florida’s public colleges and universities from changing accreditors in the next two years, as required by state law.

Why It Matters: This lawsuit is part of DeSantis’s broader focus on education, which has been a key pillar in his tenure as Florida governor and in his presidential campaign. His actions in the higher education space have included signing laws that make it more difficult for faculty to retain tenure, restricting diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and replacing the board of a small liberal arts college with conservative members.

DeSantis’s actions come at a time when he is gaining ground against former President Trump in the crowded Republican presidential primary, as reported by Benzinga. A recent poll showed Trump’s support dipping below 50% among Republican voters, while DeSantis’s support remained steady, suggesting a potential shift in voter preferences, as Benzinga reported.