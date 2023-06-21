EXCLUSIVE: Global Predictions Rolls Out PortfolioPilot AI Assistant, Democratizing Investment Insights

Global Predictions, a provider of investment tools and insights, launched PortfolioPilot AI Assistant to its suite of investment solutions on the path to becoming the world's first regulated AI financial advisor.

What Happened? This tool integrates questions, research, and insights into a user-friendly platform, providing personalized guidance that makes recommendations to investors as they analyze and enhance their portfolios.

Why Does It Matter? With PortfolioPilot AI Assistant, investors can make informed decisions and gain complete autonomy in their investment journey, replacing most of the need for a traditional financial advisor. Throughout its journey to democratize access to professional insights and tools, Global Predictions has empowered over 11,000 active users with $5.8 billion of assets on the platform to make better decisions and improve their net worth.

Alexander Harmsen, CEO and Founder of Global Predictions, said, "With this innovative tool, we are providing investors with a comprehensive AI-driven solution that enables them to make well-informed investment decisions without the need for a traditional financial advisor."

At the heart of Global Predictions' vision lies the Global Predictions Economic Insights Engine, a cutting-edge digital twin of the economy that facilitates anomaly detection and delivers unbiased forecasts, the company said.

This sophisticated engine harnesses hyperconnected simulations, economic modeling, diverse data streams, and machine learning to power tools once reserved for large financial institutions.

"This powerful tool puts a wealth of information directly in users' hands, providing access to real-time research, valuable insights, and personalized support as they improve their net worth," said Harmsen.