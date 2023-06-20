What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock Today?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares are trading down Tuesday. The company announced the integration of PERSONA, the interactive AI camera/sensor and video monitoring system, across all of its EV lineups.

What To Know: Positive reception of the technology and further R&D revealed that the PERSONA technology had a variety of commercial applications. Thus, the decision was made by the company to integrate relevant PERSONA functionality into its commercial vehicles.

"Right from the beginning, when we first introduced PERSONA at the 2021 LA Auto Show, the amount of positive feedback we've received has been far beyond anything we imagined; so, of course, we had to expand it for additional use cases," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "We are actively working on the broad commercialization of this AI-based proprietary technology."

PERSONA firsthand will be available for the public to experience and test during the 2023 "Strikingly Different" U.S. tour, in fall 2023, and also at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2024.

MULN Price Action: Shares of MULN were down 30.3% at $0.16 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Lee Rosario from Pixabay