DeSantis Goes After Trump For Criminal Justice Reform Law Amid Heated Presidential Race

On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized former President Donald Trump over the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform law enacted during Trump’s tenure. DeSantis, who is a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has been using this issue to distinguish himself from Trump, his primary opponent in the race.

What Happened: On The Ben Shapiro Show, DeSantis expressed his opposition to the First Step Act, which he voted for in an early version when he was a member of the GOP-led house in 2018, Politico reports. However, he has been critical of the final version of the bill that Trump signed into law in December 2018, which enacted measures that reduced some federal mandatory sentences and boosted the number of so-called good time credits an inmate can earn for good behavior.

Trump allies, including Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson with MAGA Inc., a Trump-backed super PAC, have accused DeSantis of flip-flopping on the issue. DeSantis, however, maintains that the law has led to the release of dangerous individuals who have reoffended.

Why It Matters: The disagreement over the First Step Act is the latest in a series of clashes between DeSantis and Trump, who have been at odds over various issues in recent months. DeSantis has been ramping up his attacks on Trump, criticizing him on issues ranging from crime to immigration.

DeSantis’s criticism of the First Step Act is significant, as it was one of Trump’s major legislative achievements. The law was intended to reduce the federal prison population and improve prison conditions. However, DeSantis argues that the law has led to an increase in crime.

The clash over the First Step Act comes amidst a heated race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Despite facing legal troubles, Trump has been leading in most polls. However, a recent WPA Intelligence survey showed a much closer race between Trump and DeSantis.