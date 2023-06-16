Presidential Candidate Suarez Backs 15-Week Abortion Limit: The Hill

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican presidential candidate for 2024, has expressed his support for a 15-week federal abortion ban with rare exceptions, The Hill reports.

Abortion Ban Stance: Suarez stated that he would not back a six-week federal abortion ban, a position that contrasts with that of Florida Governor and fellow GOP presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis, who recently signed a six-week ban into law in Florida. Suarez believes that a 15-week limitation, with exceptions for the life of the mother and cases of rape and incest, is a position that aligns with the views of 70% of the country.

Abortion – A Key Issue: Abortion has become a central issue among primary candidates. While DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence support a six-week ban, Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) supports a 15-week federal abortion ban. Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley supports a federal ban but has not specified the number of weeks.

Trump’s Criticism: Former President Donald Trump has criticized Florida's six-week ban, stating that many within the pro-life movement feel it is too harsh. However, he has not clarified his specific stance on the issue. DeSantis expressed surprise at Trump’s response, expecting him to compliment the heartbeat bill.