What's Going On With Intel Stock Thursday?

Intel Corp INTC shares are volatile Thursday after climbing nearly 5% higher on Wednesday. The company announced a new quantum research chip Thursday morning.

What To Know: Intel has announced the release of its newest quantum research chip, Tunnel Falls, a 12-qubit silicon chip. The company said it's also collaborating with the Laboratory for Physical Sciences at the University of Maryland to advance quantum computing research.

Most academic institutions don't have access to high-volume manufacturing fabrication equipment, but Tunnel Falls will allow researchers to immediately begin working on research instead of trying to fabricate their own devices, Intel said.

"Tunnel Falls is Intel's most advanced silicon spin qubit chip to date and draws upon the company's decades of transistor design and manufacturing expertise. The release of the new chip is the next step in Intel's long-term strategy to build a full-stack commercial quantum computing system," said Jim Clarke, director of quantum hardware at Intel.

Intel noted that it's already developing a next-generation quantum chip based on Tunnel Falls, which is expected to be released next year.

INTC Price Action: Intel shares were bouncing around in early trading, up 0.06% at $35.61 at the time of writing, per Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Intel.