Donald Trump Curiously Missing In Ivanka's Instagram Post on Daughter's Bat Mitzvah: BI

In a recent Instagram post, Ivanka Trump chose to keep her father, former President Donald Trump, out of the spotlight, Business Insider reports.

Instagram Post Details: Ivanka Trump shared a carousel of images from her daughter Arabella Kushner’s Bat Mitzvah celebration on her Instagram grid. However, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, were noticeably absent from the main post. They only appeared in one of the last images on Ivanka’s Instagram Stories, which required scrolling through 20 photos before seeing any indication that Trump was at the event.

Significance of the Omission: This subtle omission comes after a Page Six report citing sources close to Ivanka who said she plans to distance herself from her father while he faces federal charges of mishandling top-secret information. The former president was recently indicted on 37 counts of wrongdoing, including 31 under the Espionage Act.

