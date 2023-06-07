MrBeast Roars Against Twitch's Guidelines, Elon Musk Thumbs Up His Kick Plan

In protest against Twitch’s controversial new guidelines for streamers, YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, hints at taking his streaming to Kick, gaining support from tech mogul Elon Musk.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Twitch rolled out a new set of guidelines for branded content, slated to take effect on July 1. The platform appeared to impose significant limitations on sponsored streams by prohibiting “burned-in” audio, video and display ads.

Twitch also introduced a comprehensive list of prohibited advertised goods, such as political content, adult-oriented products and medical devices.

See Also: MrBeast’s Prank From Last Year Lands Him In Hilarious Handcuff Debacle

The new guidelines limited streamers’ ability to secure sponsors, leading to widespread backlash from many influencers. The chorus was joined by YoTube star MrBeast, who took to Twitter to express his discontent.

In a now-deleted tweet, the YouTuber called the changes saying, “This is the funniest thing I’ve seen all year.”

Donaldson later hinted at the possibility of streaming on Kick, a fairly new streaming platform that promises creator-friendly policies like a 95% revenue split, as a form of protest against the latest changes brought by Twitch.

The YouTuber appears to have received backing from tech billionaire and Twitter owner Musk, who responded to his tweet suggesting potential streaming Kick.

Why It’s Important: Following the backlash from many influencers, including MrBeast, Twitch took to Twitter and “apologized” for the “overly broad” language. The platform said it would rewrite the guidelines to be “clearer.”

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: MrBeast Just Hit 150M Subscribers On YouTube: Here’s How Much He Makes