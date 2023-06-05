WWE Announces Twitch Partnership, Unveils New Viewing Experience

by

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE has announced a multi-year partnership with Amazon AMZN owned interactive live streaming service Twitch .

To bring WWE fans closer to the action, the organization will debut a companion sidecast to Monday Night RAW to provide an immersive backstage experience and give fans a sneak peek.

The weekly viewing experience of the companion sidecast will be hosted by a rotating lineup of personalities. It will also feature regular appearances from popular WWE Superstars.

Besides hosting wrestling matches, the WWE channel will serve exclusive content, such as backstage interviews, to bridge the gap between WWE Superstars and their fans.

The official WWE channel on Twitch will also be home to other live productions and serve as an alternate live streaming feed for WWE's premium live event press conferences.

Price Action: WWE shares are down 1.89% at $99.73 on the last check Monday.

