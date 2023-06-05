WWE Announces Twitch Partnership, Unveils New Viewing Experience

- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE has announced a multi-year partnership with Amazon AMZN owned interactive live streaming service Twitch.
- The partnership will mark the return of the official WWE channel along with various WWE Superstar channels that will broadcast live and exclusive content.
- To bring WWE fans closer to the action, the organization will debut a companion sidecast to Monday Night RAW to provide an immersive backstage experience and give fans a sneak peek.
- The weekly viewing experience of the companion sidecast will be hosted by a rotating lineup of personalities. It will also feature regular appearances from popular WWE Superstars.
- Besides hosting wrestling matches, the WWE channel will serve exclusive content, such as backstage interviews, to bridge the gap between WWE Superstars and their fans.
- The official WWE channel on Twitch will also be home to other live productions and serve as an alternate live streaming feed for WWE's premium live event press conferences.
