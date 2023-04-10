8 Facts About Ron DeSantis Including Investments In Bitcoin, Ethereum

As the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis has already made quite a name for himself in the political world. But before he took on this role, there may have been a few things that you didn't know about him.

Here are eight surprising facts about the man behind the governor's mansion.

He's an Ivy League graduate - Born in Jacksonville in 1978, Ron DeSantis grew up to be an academic achiever, graduating from Yale University with a degree in history in 2001.

He's a decorated military veteran - Before he got into politics, DeSantis served in the Navy as a JAG officer, and was awarded the Bronze Star medal for meritorious service during his deployment in Iraq.

He's a bestselling author - DeSantis has authored two books, "Dreams From Our Founding Fathers: First Principles in the Age of Obama" and "The Case Against Socialism".

He's a fan of thoroughbred horses - Along with his wife, DeSantis owns part of a thoroughbred horse named Gouverneur Morris, who was sold for $600,000 in March 2020.

See Also: DeSantis Can't Stop Disney From Moving Higher On A Break Of This Level: The Bull, Bear Case

He's a family man - DeSantis and his wife have three young children, and their family dog has a Florida-themed name – Tilly is named after Tilly Foster, a beach town in Florida.

He's a record-breaking fundraiser - During his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, DeSantis managed to raise $84 million, breaking records for a Florida gubernatorial race.

He's invested in cryptocurrency - DeSantis' 2018 financial statement shows investment in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash.

He's a major sports fan - DeSantis is a huge sports enthusiast, and even played baseball in high school. He's a die-hard fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears.

Ron DeSantis is a man with many interests and accomplishments, beyond what is commonly known about him. From his Ivy League education and military service, to his investment in cryptocurrency and love of sports, there are many facets to the governor of the Sunshine State.

Sources for these facts about the Florida Governor can be found in his 2018 financial statement, his books and other biographical sources.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image courtesy of Gage Skidmore