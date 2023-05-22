Tesla's German-Made Model Y With BYD Batteries Show Impressive Charging Speeds

The latest iteration of the Tesla Inc TSLA Model Y, equipped with BYD batteries and manufactured at Gigafactory Berlin, boasts a significantly enhanced charging rate compared to its predecessor.

This substantial improvement, marking a milestone for the automaker, is largely due to the recent collaboration between Tesla and Chinese manufacturer BYD.

As highlighted by Electrek, Tesla and BYD, once seemingly unconvinced of each other's capabilities, have transformed into unexpected partners in recent times.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on the two company's positive relationship before.

The two firms initiated a closer partnership last year with Tesla beginning to source battery cells from BYD. Specifically, Tesla is believed to be deploying BYD's innovative "Blade battery," an LFP cell that adopts a unique, long blade-like design.

It's been observed that the new BYD cells maintain their peak charging rate for a significantly longer duration compared to the older Model Y equipped with CATL LFP cells. Despite having a similar top charging rate, the new cells can sustain this rate through a higher state of charge, promising shorter overall charging sessions.

Photo: Model Y, Courtesy Tesla