Elon Musk‘s SpaceX is looking to launch the fourth Starlink mission of the month to low-Earth orbit on Friday.

What Happened: SpaceX is targeting Falcon 9 launch of 22 second-generation Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida on Friday at 12:41 a.m. ET. Back-up launch opportunities are available on the same day as well as on Saturday.

Weather conditions are expected to be 40%-60% favorable for liftoff, SpaceX said in a tweet.

Why It Matters: SpaceX has already launched three Starlink missions this month in which it launched 163 satellites. The latest mission also marked the 230th launch of SpaceX.

According to an analysis by astronomer Jonathan McDowell last updated on Wednesday, Starlink now has 4,127 satellites in orbit, of which 3,443 are operational.

In late March, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that over 70 launches are expected for SpaceX for the remainder of 2023.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Starship Raptor Engine Test Stuns Elon Musk: ‘Did Not Expect It To Survive'