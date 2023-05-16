ñol


Netflix Takes Aim at Account Sharing: Implications for UK Telecom Bundles

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2023 12:49 PM | 1 min read
  • Netflix, Inc NFLX discussed with U.K. telecoms groups that use the American media company as part of bundled TV content ahead of a crackdown on account sharing likely in May.
  • Netflix has voiced how the unrestricted use of its platform has hampered its ability to invest in new TV and films and plans to start warning customers over account-sharing violations, Financial Times cites familiar sources.
  • Companies like Sky, BT, Virgin Media, and TalkTalk offer Netflix as part of bundled deals on broadband and TV content.
  • After crackdowns in Canada, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal in the first quarter, Netflix found that its new "paid sharing" service had resulted in a "cancel reaction" that led to lower membership growth.
  • Once the account-sharing crackdown kicks in, Netflix proposes to urge customers to set a primary location, implying that anyone in their household can use their Netflix account. In case of violation, Netflix proposes to email the subscriber about the extra usage.
  • To turn the non-subscribers into paying customers, Netflix looks to launch such warnings across most of its major markets, including the U.S. and the U.K.
  • Netflix in April estimated that more than 100 million households shared accounts with other users worldwide.
  • Netflix had to postpone the crackdown from the first to the year's second quarter.
  • But Netflix said subscribers soon started adding "extra member" accounts after the initial drop-off, boosting revenues. 
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 1.13% at $332.10 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Stock Catalog via Flickr

