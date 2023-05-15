Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani was sued for $10 million by an erstwhile associate for sexual assault on Monday.

What Happened: Noelle Dunphy said that the former lawyer of Donald Trump — who is a Republican front runner for the 2024 presidential elections — began to abuse her soon after she was hired in January 2019, reported Reuters.

The former associate said that it was made clear to her that fulfilling Giuliani's sexual demands was an "absolute requirement" of her employment, according to the report.

Dunphy reportedly revealed many details in a 69-page complaint filed against Giuliani in a New York state court in Manhattan.

The complaint stated that Giuliani "forced Ms. Dunphy to perform oral sex on him" throughout the extent of their relationship, reported Reuters.

Dunphy alleged that Giuliani went on "alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks” that made her work environment unbearable and fired her in January 2021 without paying her deferred salary."

Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, said that the former mayor "unequivocally denies the allegations raised by Ms. Dunphy."

Why It Matters: Dunphy said that Giuliani promised to pay her $1 million a year and represent her as a lawyer in separate legal matters connected to domestic abuse but told her that he had to delay the payment until an "acrimonious" divorce was settled with his third wife Judith, reported Reuters.

Notably, Judith filed a claim in the Supreme Court of New York in August last year demanding that Giuliani fork over $262,000 or face imprisonment.

The former couple squabbled over a $30 million fortune but also television remotes and Christmas decorations, according to a prior report.

