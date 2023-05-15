Tired Of Traffic? Venture-Backed E-Bike Startup Wants To Make Micro-mobility As Luxurious As Driving

Civilized Cycles, a pioneering e-bike company, has raised over $2.3M to date and generated more than $150K in revenue, aiming to transform the e-bike industry by delivering unique features, technologies, and user experience. This doesn't include their current equity crowdfunding round, which anyone can invest in. The increasing prominence of micro-mobility in urban areas is turning bike and scooter-based travel into a global $44 billion industry.

With many urban areas like San Francisco and Chicago becoming a hotbed for smash and grabs and standstill traffic, people are adapting. Bikes and Scooters are becoming a favorite, but the common road bike is stuck decades in the past and not adapted to the modern-day commuter. Civilized Cycles looks to make riding to work as luxurious as driving a car.

The company’s core team and advisors comprise industry veterans from Vespa, Schwinn, PwC, Citibike, Lyft, and Nielsen. Civilized Cycles is also backed by the Gramercy Fund, an Early-Stage Investment Partnership Investing in SaaS, Direct-to-Consumer, and Marketplaces.

The rapidly growing e-bike market is predicted to be worth over $70B by 2030. However, most e-bike brands primarily cater to leisure and sports riders, neglecting the growing market of mobility users. Civilized Cycles has identified this gap in the market and has patented key technologies in suspension, geofencing, and kinetic energy management systems to sustainably differentiate and dominate this space.

Co-founded by Zachary Schieffelin (CEO) and Marc Liu (CRO), the company’s first product, the Model 1, is now available for purchase online and in select retailers across the US. Model 1 focuses on ride quality, personal comfort, and a seamless user experience, aiming to attract mainstream buyers who prioritize comfort, cleanliness, and secure storage.

Civilized Cycles’ patented AirTech suspension system sets them apart from competitors, as it adjusts to the rider’s weight within seconds at the touch of a button, providing higher speeds with safety and comfort.

The company has a clear growth roadmap and is in discussions with regional distributor partners to expand into more mature e-bike markets, including the EU, UK, and MENA. Civilized Cycles also plans to establish US-based manufacturing, leverage their IP and technology stack for commercial last-mile delivery e-bikes, and expand fleet sales and service solutions for luxury hotels, corporate, and e-bike rental companies.

The Rise of Micromobility

Micro-mobility giant Bird Global Inc rose to prominence after putting electric scooters in nearly every major city, reaching a valuation on IPO day of over $3 billion. While the stock has declined due to increasing competition from major players, it was a pioneer in the micro-mobility space. Since then, rideshare giants Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. have both begun entering the market. Uber invested in Bird competitor Lime in 2018 and purchased e-bike company Jump later the same year. Even Ford Motor Co. entered the space by acquiring another Bird competitor, Spin.

