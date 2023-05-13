ñol


From Hip Hop Beats To Bach: Google's 5 Easter Eggs That Will Amaze You

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2023 7:01 AM | 2 min read

Looking for some fun and unexpected surprises from Google? Check out these five Easter Eggs that will take you on a wild ride of excitement and wonder. 

What Happened: Popular tech YouTuber, Arun Maini, more commonly known as MrWhoseTheBoss, who has 14.6 million followers on his official channel, shared five Google Easter Eggs that might be a bit old, but that doesn’t mean they have lost their shine. 

Here are MrWhoseTheBoss recommended five easter eggs that you can still use to entertain yourself: 

1) Easter Egg I: DJ Turntables 

On the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the “Birth of Hip Hop” in 2017, Google released a fun surprise in the form of the “DJ Turntables” Easter egg. This allowed users to mix and match samples from iconic hip hop tracks.

2) Easter Egg II: Dr. Who Games 

In 2013, on Dr. Who’s 50th anniversary, Google launched this doodle by bringing science fiction, technology and fun together. Users can play this multiple-level game with a simple premise — Daleks have stolen Google letters and Dr. Who (that means you) needs to retrieve them. 

3) Easter Egg III: AI-Powered Doodle 

To celebrate Johann Sebastian Bach in 2019, Google launched its inaugural AI-powered doodle. This unique feature allows users to input their own tunes, which the AI technology harmonizes into Bach’s distinct musical style.

4) Easter Egg IV: PacMan

Users just need to type the word “PacMan” in the Search window and they can instantly play Google’s version of the classic game. 

5) Easter Egg V: Champion Island Games 

The most recent one in this list, doodle “Champion Island Games” was launched in 2021. This world is filled with seven sport mini-games which our (c)athlete Lucky explores. 

Watch the aforementioned easter eggs in action here: 

At the time of writing, the video had been viewed more than six million times. 

