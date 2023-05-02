by

GD Culture Group Limited GDC shares plunged since it shared plans to raise funds via direct stock sale.

shares plunged since it shared plans to raise funds via direct stock sale. On Tuesday, GD agreed to raise $11.55 million via a stock offering of 0.47 million shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 0.93 million shares at $8.27 per share.

In a concurrent private placement, GD also agreed to issue to the same investors warrants to purchase up to 1.4 shares at an exercise price of $8.27 per share.

GD shares closed at $31.00 on Monday.

The warrants will have a 5-year term from the date of issuance.

The transactions will likely close by May 4, 2023.

Price Action: GDC shares traded lower by 76.1% at $7.40 on the last check Tuesday.

