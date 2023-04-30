Former Apple Employee Sentenced To Prison For Defrauding Company Of $17 Million

A former employee at Apple Inc. has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing approximately $17 million from the company through wire fraud.

According to a release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Dhirendra Prasad was also ordered to pay $19,270,683 in restitution for conspiring to defraud Apple of millions of dollars and for related tax crimes.

Prasad was previously charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, two counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering, one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and one count of tax evasion, the DOJ said.

Prasad pleaded guilty to the first and fourth counts on November 2, 2022. The remaining counts were dismissed at sentencing.

During his employment at Apple between December 2008 and December 2018, Prasad was a "buyer" in Apple's Global Service Supply Chain and was responsible for facilitating the process through which the company bought parts to perform warranty repairs on older devices. Prasad allegedly exploited his position and conspired with two vendors to defraud Apple by taking kickbacks, stealing parts, inflating invoices, and causing Apple to pay for items and services it never received. The scheme resulted in a loss of more than $17 million, according to the DOJ.

The Justice Department added that Prasad also acknowledged that he had avoided paying taxes on the proceeds from his schemes.

"Prasad betrayed this trust and abused his power to enrich himself at his employer's expense — all while accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of compensation from Apple in the form of salary and bonuses," the department said in its press release.

In addition to meting out the three-year prison sentence, a judge ordered Prasad to forfeit over $5,491,713 worth of assets, which the government seized.

Photo: Shutterstock