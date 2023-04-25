Why Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Stock Is Skyrocketing

Virios Therapeutics Inc VIRI shares are trading higher by 128.93% to $1.43 Tuesday morning after the company announced it received initial FDA feedback on the company's proposed IMC-1 Phase 3 program for treatment of Fibromyalgia (FM).

What Else?

Virios says IMC-1 is a novel, proprietary and fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib designed to synergistically suppress herpes virus replication, with the end goal of reducing virally promoted fibromyalgia disease symptoms.

The FDA feedback was provided following a guidance meeting between the Anesthesiology, Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine division of FDA and the Company in March 2023.

Virios says the company will provide material progress updates as it continues to work with FDA with the goal of advancing IMC-1 into Phase 3 development as a potential new treatment option for the FM patient community.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, VIRI has a 52-week high of $9.11 and a 52-week low of $0.22.