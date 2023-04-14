ñol


Elon Musk To Host Exclusive Twitter AMAs, Spaces Sessions For Subscribers

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 14, 2023 5:00 AM | 2 min read
Elon Musk, the most followed person on Twitter, is ready to engage with netizens on a relatively more regular basis — but there’s a catch. 

What Happened: On Friday, the tech billionaire and entrepreneur announced that he would be hosting an exclusive ask-me-anything session “once every few weeks” for subscribers. 

See Also: Dogecoin Co-Creator One Step Closer To Dream Job Of ‘Professional S**tposter,’ Thanks To Elon Musk’s Twitter

Musk added that he would sometimes do a discussion on Twitter Spaces too. 

At this point, it is unclear whether Musk is referring to Twitter Blue subscribers or his personal subscribers — who can subscribe for his “content” by availing of the new feature called “Subscriptions” as it is not available in all the regions around the world. 

Naturally, netizens are going gaga over Musk’s latest announcement, but not for obvious reasons. 

Once every few weeks, I will do an ask-me-anything for subscribers only pic.twitter.com/T2TAGSA0R4

