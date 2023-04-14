Elon Musk, the most followed person on Twitter, is ready to engage with netizens on a relatively more regular basis — but there’s a catch.

What Happened: On Friday, the tech billionaire and entrepreneur announced that he would be hosting an exclusive ask-me-anything session “once every few weeks” for subscribers.

Musk added that he would sometimes do a discussion on Twitter Spaces too.

At this point, it is unclear whether Musk is referring to Twitter Blue subscribers or his personal subscribers — who can subscribe for his “content” by availing of the new feature called “Subscriptions” as it is not available in all the regions around the world.

Naturally, netizens are going gaga over Musk’s latest announcement, but not for obvious reasons.