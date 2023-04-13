4 Of The Craziest Things Vladimir Putin Has Spent His Money On

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, is known for his controversial policies and extravagance. From luxury watches to high-end yachts, Putin has spent his fair share of money on extravagant items.

In this article, we will take a closer look at four of the craziest things Putin has spent his money on.

The Yacht: Putin reportedly spent $700 million on the superyacht Scheherazade. “It’s like a mini city,” an unnamed worker reportedly involved in its construction told the Sun of the 495-foot yacht.

The Palace: Putin's palace, located on the Black Sea, is estimated to be worth over $1 billion. The palace boasts amenities such as a private theater, an underground ice hockey rink, and an indoor swimming pool with paintings of mythological scenes adorning the ceiling.

The Watch: Putin is known for his love of luxury watches and reportedly owns a watch worth $700,000. The watch is a Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph and features a moon phase display, day and month indicators, a stopwatch, and a perpetual calendar.

The Jets: Putin has a fleet of private jets at his disposal reportedly worth $1 billion, including a rare, custom-built Ilyushin Il-96-300PU equipped with advanced communication and defense systems. It is said that Putin uses these jets for both official and personal travel.

From a $700 million dollar yacht to a billion-dollar palace, Putin’s extravagant spending habits have certainly earned him a reputation for luxury.

While some may question the morality of such extravagance, it is clear that Putin enjoys the finer things in life.

