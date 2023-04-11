Every year, numerous UFO sightings are reported by people from different parts of the world. While some sightings have been proven as hoaxes or simply misidentifications, others remain unexplained.

The topic of UFO sightings globally has always been a fascinating one. While many people still disbelieve their existence, there are numerous cases of strange sightings reported every year in the country.

Thanks to the advancement of technology and widespread access to the internet, tracking these sightings has become easier than ever before.

With this in mind, we've decided to take a closer look at the top five countries with the most UFO sightings. Data is courtesy of the Center for UFO Studies, Mutual UFO Network and the National UFO Reporting Center.

Coming in at fifth place is Spain, which has seen a total of 3,650 sightings since 1947. The Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands are the regions with the most UFO sightings in Spain.

In fourth place is France, with 5,068 sightings reported since 1954. In 2017 alone, France had 455 reported sightings, which is higher than any other year on record.

In third place is China, with over 8,000 sightings reported since the 1980s. Beijing and Shanghai are the cities with the most reported sightings.

The second highest number of sightings is recorded in Canada where over 15,000 sightings have been reported since 1989. In 2020 alone, Canada recorded 1,243 sightings of UFO.

Finally, the country with the highest number of reported sightings is the United States of America. According to the National UFO Reporting Center, there have been over 105,000 reported sightings and encounters of UFOs in the United States since 1947. With the highest number of sightings, the USA is the most popular country for people interested in ufology.

While some may remain skeptical, UFO sightings continue to fascinate people all over the world. While these sightings may never fully be explained, the data clearly indicate that sightings are not rare events. Thus, it is worth keeping an open mind about the existence of extraterrestrial life.

