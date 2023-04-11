3 Motivating Quotes From Amazon Boss Andy Jassy

Andy Jassy is a name that has become synonymous with innovation and leadership in the technology industry. As the CEO of Amazon.com, Jassy has led the company to new heights, driving growth and transforming the cloud computing industry.

Throughout his tenure, Jassy has shared his wisdom through various interviews, conferences and writings. In this article, we will look at three of the best quotes from Andy Jassy and the times he said them.

"We don't wait for opportunities, we create them." This quote was said by Jassy during an interview with Business Insider in 2018.

He was discussing how AWS approaches innovation and how the company is always pushing boundaries to create new opportunities. This quote highlights Jassy's entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to take risks.

Another notable quote from Jassy is, "The democratisation of technology has fundamentally changed the way businesses operate.” Jassy spoke these words at the AWS Summit in New York in 2019, highlighting the shift in businesses moving towards technology-driven solutions.

This quote serves as a reminder that technology is no longer a siloed industry but is integrated into all aspects of business operations.

Lastly, Jassy’s quote “You can’t wait for things to be perfect; it’s better to go sooner rather than later” emphasizes the importance of timely action.

Jassy delivered this quote at the AWS Summit in 2017, and it holds relevance in today’s fast-paced world where speed and agility are critical to success. Jassy emphasizes the need to take action despite the unknown and to continuously iterate and improve upon ideas.

Andy Jassy has spurred thought and inspiration throughout the technology industry with his wisdom and leadership. These three quotes are just a small sample of his insights into the importance of risk-taking, embracing technology and taking timely and decisive action.

