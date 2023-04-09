Bezos' Wait Is Over — World's Largest Superyacht Worth $500 Million Finally Delivered To Amazon Founder

Amazon AMZN founder Jeff Bezos has finally gotten his pricey, luxurious superyacht that has been catching eyes.

What Happened: The superyacht, which was reportedly priced at $500 million and ordered by Bezos, was handed to its new owner on Thursday, Business Insider reported, citing yachting publication Boat International.

The vessel, otherwise known as Koru, is 127 meters long, the world’s largest sailing yacht and the largest one built in the Netherlands, according to Boat International.

Sea trials of the vessel had been taking place since February, marking the final phases of construction. Construction of the yacht, which previously went by the code name Y721, took about five years.

At one point last year, Oceano, the Dutch custom yacht builder responsible for Koru, found itself mired in controversy when it requested the dismantling of a historic bridge in Rotterdam to allow for Koru’s three tall masts to pass under the bridge. Locals protested against the dismantling, forcing Oceano to tow the boat under the cover of night to another shipyard without its masts. The masts were installed later.

In early March, reports had suggested the yacht was ready to set sail en route to its new owner.

The yacht is reportedly the tallest in the world, with a height of 230 feet, and requires a crew of 40 sailors to operate. Apart from its $500 million price tag, it also involves an annual operating cost of $25 million.

Why It's Important: Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon's CEO but continues to be the e-commerce retailer's executive chairman, is the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of around $125.1 billion, according to Forbes.

The Amazon founder is well known as the partying type — in 2022, he and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez ringed in the new year on a $42,000 per week superyacht in the Caribbean.

