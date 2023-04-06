ñol


Why Tellurian Shares Are Surging Thursday

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 6, 2023 9:09 AM | 1 min read

Tellurian Inc TELL shares are on the move Thursday morning after the company entered into a binding letter of intent (LOI) with an investor regarding the sale and leaseback of roughly 800 acres of land.

What To Know: The property is owned by Driftwood LNG, a subsidiary of Tellurian, and is expected to be used for a proposed Driftwood liquefied natural gas terminal facility.

Under terms of the LOI, Driftwood will sell the property for $1 billion and then enter into a 40-year lease agreement with the purchaser. The companies are expected to finalize the purchase agreement and lease on or before July 14.

Tellurian is building a global natural gas business by developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing and trading and infrastructure that includes a LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

TELL Price Action: Tellurian has a 52-week high of $6.50 and a 52-week low of 94 cents, according to Benzinga Pro.

The stock was up 12.7% at $1.33 at the time of writing.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.

Posted In: NewsAsset SalesMoverswhy it's moving

