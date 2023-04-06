ñol


AerCap Leased, Purchased And Sold 252 Assets In Q1

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 6, 2023 9:06 AM | 1 min read
AerCap Leased, Purchased And Sold 252 Assets In Q1
  • AerCap Holdings N.V. AER signed 155 lease agreements, including 18 widebody aircraft, 58 narrowbody aircraft, 55 engines, and 24 helicopters, in the first quarter of 2023.
  • AER completed 56 purchases for 15 aircraft, 38 engines, and 3 helicopters in the quarter.
  • Also ReadAerCap Adds Raindo As New Customer For Two Boeing Converted Freighters
  • The company executed 41 sale transactions for 32 aircraft, 3 engines, and 6 helicopters.
  • AerCap signed financing transactions for ~$6.7 billion.
  • Price Action: AER shares closed lower by 2.46% at $54.03 on Wednesday.

