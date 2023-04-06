AerCap Leased, Purchased And Sold 252 Assets In Q1

by

AerCap Holdings N.V. AER signed 155 lease agreements, including 18 widebody aircraft, 58 narrowbody aircraft, 55 engines, and 24 helicopters, in the first quarter of 2023.

AER completed 56 purchases for 15 aircraft, 38 engines, and 3 helicopters in the quarter.

The company executed 41 sale transactions for 32 aircraft, 3 engines, and 6 helicopters.

AerCap signed financing transactions for ~$6.7 billion.

Price Action: AER shares closed lower by 2.46% at $54.03 on Wednesday.

