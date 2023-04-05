Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has slammed a call for cheaper e-bikes and safer bike infrastructure, calling the decision to install more bike lanes the “height of stupidity”.

What Happened: Several Republican lawmakers have emerged with fresh criticism for electric bikes after Democrats proposed an e-bike subsidy, reported Business Insider.

“I’m not going to spend money on buying e-bikes for people like me who have bought them — they’re expensive,” Romney said, as quoted by Insider. “Removing automobile lanes to put in bike lanes is, in my opinion, the height of stupidity, it means more cars backing up, creating more emissions.”

Romney further recommended that those who cannot afford cars take mass transit instead, added the report.

Mitt Romney is the son of George Wilcken Romney, former Chairman and President of American Motors Corporation.

In March, Democratic lawmakers proposed a bill that would offer American taxpayers making less than $150,000 a year up to $1,500 off the purchase of an electric bike. There is also a separate bill being advocated for by cycling enthusiasts that would grant access to more federal funds for road safety.

As per a new report by MarketsandMarkets, the e-bike market is projected to reach $77.2 billion by 2028 from $51.5 billion in 2023.

