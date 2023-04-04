Mastering The Art Of Investing In Uncertain Times: John M. Jennings' Groundbreaking New Book Proves 'Investors Are Not Powerless'

In the face of uncertainty and information overload, John M. Jennings, president and chief strategist of St. Louis Trust & Family Office, shares his insights on investment wisdom in his new book, "The Uncertainty Solution: How to Invest with Confidence in the Face of the Unknown."

The book, set for release on May 2, 2023, provides readers with a unique perspective on investing philosophy and best practices, offering mental models to guide decision-making amidst the complex and unpredictable financial markets.

"The Uncertainty Solution" is not a typical investment book. Instead, it aims to help readers cultivate the mindset and behavior necessary to navigate uncertain markets successfully. Drawing on studies in psychology, decision-making, and investment behavior, Jennings provides valuable insights into various aspects of our uncertain world.

In the book, Jennings discusses mental models that tackle topics such as the difference between wisdom and knowledge, reactions to uncertainty, causation and correlation, the stock market's relationship with the economy, and investment behavior best practices. "Investors are not powerless in the face of uncertainty. There are things we can know and things over which we do have control," Jennings asserts. "We are better investors when we shut out the noise of the unknowable and uncontrollable swirling around us."

"The Uncertainty Solution" serves as an authoritative, accessible guide for both lay investors and professionals who feel overwhelmed by the constant influx of financial news and data. By improving their thinking about investing and practicing better investment behavior, readers will ultimately have more money.

John M. Jennings is the president and chief strategist of St. Louis Trust & Family Office, a $15 billion wealth management firm. He is also an author, speaker, adjunct professor at Washington University's Olin Business School, and a frequent contributor to Forbes on wealth management topics. With finance and law degrees from the University of Missouri and a professional certificate in Decision Making and Behavioral Finance from Harvard, Jennings brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his work. To learn more, visit JohnMJennings.com.