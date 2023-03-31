From spilled drinks to accidental trips to the pool, dropping your smartphone in water can happen to anyone — but don’t panic. This YouTuber has a unique solution to save your soaked device.

What Happened: YouTube channel Problem Solved, with over 755,000 subscribers on the platform, shared a video titled “How to fix water damaged phone” — and it is short, straightforward and might just work, unless your smartphone is too far gone.

Step I: Power It Down

After recovering your smartphone from the water, immediately power it down.

Step II: Take It Out Of The Case (if Any) And Pat Dry

Take the smartphone out of the phone case if it has one. Take a dry towel to pat it dry.

Step III: Tap On The Phone To Get Excess Water Out

If the smartphone has stayed underwater for an extended period, tap on the device to get any excess water drop out.

Step IV: Take Help From The Real Hero “Silica Gel”

Add some Silica Gel packets and seal your phone in an airtight container.

Step V: Let It Sit For 24 To 48 Hours

If the phone powers on easily and works appropriately, “you are good to go.” If not, power it down again and run to the repair shop.

The YouTuber also spoke about the common hack to put a smartphone in a container filled with rice if submerged in water but said it isn’t effective. “Rice and residual starch can get into ports and it’s not that absorbent.”

Watch the aforementioned steps in action here:

At the time of writing, the video had been viewed at least 39,782,031 times.

