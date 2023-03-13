What In The World Is Going On With First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock Today?

First Republic Bank FRC shares are trading lower by 61.5% to $31.44, though off the session and 52-week low of $17.53, Monday afternoon. First Republic Bank shares are down alongside several bank stocks following the recent closure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the largest bank failures since 2008.

The company also said it improved its liquidity profile by increasing its borrowing facility from the Federal Reserve and JP Morgan.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, FRC has a 52-week high of $174.21 and a 52-week low of $17.53.