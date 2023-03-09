Mark Cuban-Backed Startup Helmed By Ex-Blue Origin Engineer To Launch 3D-Printed Rocket Saturday

Mark Cuban-backed aerospace startup Relativity Space will attempt to launch its 3D-printed rocket, Terran 1, for the second time on Saturday.

What Happened: Relativity Space will attempt to launch its Terran 1, called GLHF (Good Luck, Have Fun), on March 11 from 13:00-16:00 ET. Earlier, the company scrubbed its first launch attempt on Wednesday, citing an issue with propellant thermal conditions.

Terran 1’s launch on Wednesday from Cape Canaveral in Florida was scrubbed citing propellant thermal condition issues on stage 2.

“When using liquid natural gas, the methane needs time to get to the right concentration. This is why our next attempt will be a few days from now,” Relativity Space explained on Twitter.

“The team is working diligently toward our next launch window in the coming days,” it added.

Why Is It Important: Terran 1 is the brainchild of Tim Ellis, reported Business Insider. The co-founder and CEO of Relativity Space, Ellis was previously an engineer at Jeff Bezos‘ space startup Blue Origin.

If it’s successful, Terran 1 will become the “largest 3D printed object to exist and to attempt orbital flight,” stated the company website. The first Terran 1 vehicle is 85% 3D printed by mass. The company is now aiming for 95% 3D-printed rockets.

You can watch the live launch here:

With a successful launch, Relativity Space shall catapult itself into an aerospace market dominated by Elon Musk‘s SpaceX and Blue Origin.

