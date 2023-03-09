EXCLUSIVE: EV Battery Guru Ken Hoffman At PDAC Talks Critical Minerals - Which Metals Will Rise? Which Ones Are Dead?

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will boost the mining industry over the next decade, especially in Canada, where the mining industry is one of the largest in the world.

“The industry itself is looking at something like a $15 to $20 trillion impact. And guess why? In the U.S. they don’t want to mine, but they want to buy from sources deemed localized, deemed acceptable to U.S. regulators. Canada, we love you. This is where it will come from,” Ken Hoffman said during his keynote speech at the Prospectors and Developers Association Conference (PDAC) on Sunday.

“The IRA that the U.S. has enacted could add $1 trillion to the battery and sustainability value chain. $1 trillion. It’s changed everything. It’s going to change metal flows; it’s going to change pricing; it’s going to introduce premiums and Europe, who’s not so happy about this --is going to challenge and it’s going to have its own knock-on effect,” the co-head of the EV battery materials research group and senior expert at McKinsey & Company said.

Although Hoffman said that “the energy transition will be everything, absolutely everything,” not all miners will benefit and some, that have seen high levels of popularity as critical minerals in the EV battery supply chain will find themselves on a downward trajectory, according to Hoffman.

Which Minerals Will Be Critical For the Electrification Revolution and Which Metals Are Dead

“Copper is starting to pick up and other metals will become more and more important,” Hoffman said. Copper, which is not considered a critical mineral, according to the U.S. Federal Government, will see its value soar over the next decade, as the energy transition gains momentum, according to Hoffman.

“I hear this phrase a lot — structural deficit. That is a lie. There is no such thing as a structural deficit and any analyst who says so is just making up words. There’s supply; there’s demand; there’s price; that’s it,” Hoffman said.

Discussing where he sees the current price of various minerals heading Hoffman said, “for pretty much everything, we’re in what we call a ‘Greenfield’ — good pricing environments through 2030.”

But some minerals, which saw soaring prices recently, may have reached their peak. “Cobalt looks like it’s in big-time trouble, and surprisingly, lithium,” Hoffman continued, “we’ve got a lot of lithium in the world. The world is not short lithium under any circumstances.”

Hoffman's comments on graphite were also negative. When pressed about the value of graphite, after side-stepping the question the first time, Hoffman said, "Graphite can be made domesitcally. Graphite anodes — that's a long conversation." The expert then went on to emphasize the unimportance African-mined graphite in terms of the IRA.

“Why is cobalt dead?” Hoffman asked, “cobalt went to $100,000 a metric ton –it killed itself,” he answered. For the industry, Hoffman said you want good pricing and not ever-rising pricing.

Throughout his speech, Hoffman emphasized how much lithium there is and how easy it is to produce. “Look at the lithium price chart, it’s nose-diving right now,” he said, adding later that ocean water is 2% lithium.

On what metals Hoffman believes are or will be critical in the future, he said “all sorts of metals are going to be needed. Lots of copper –not in the EV but in infrastructure,” adding, “we’re going to see a lot of aluminum; we’re going to see a lot of nickel — I wrote an article in 2018 saying nickel would be the lynchpin for batteries and it is — manganese (is) the single most critical mineral for batteries right now,” he said.

“How many companies outside of China make manganese commercially for a battery right now? Which is the hottest metal for batteries? How many? None, not one,” Hoffman said, adding “and there’s where the opportunity is — unbelievable.”

