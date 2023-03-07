What's Going On With Globalstar Stock?

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares are trading flat at $1.20 during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced it had reaffirmed previously announced revenue guidance for FY23.

On a prior earnings conference call, the company's CFO indicated guidance for FY23, and Globalstar continues to expect that its total revenues for 2023 will be in the range of $185 million to $230 million.

See Also: Why WeWork Stock Is Trading Higher After Hours

Traders and investors can find a recording of the earnings conference call mentioning FY23 guidance on the company's website.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GSAT has a 52-week high of $2.98 and a 52-week low of $0.99.