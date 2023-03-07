What's Going On With AMD Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading higher by 3.75% to $84.20 Tuesday afternoon despite overall market weakness. The stock gained late last week after Third Point Capital took a passive stake in the company.

The broader market is otherwise sliding during Tuesday's session in the wake of the Federal Reserve's semiannual Monetary Policy Report, which appears to show the central bank has taken an incrementally more hawkish stance...Read More

What Happened Last Week With AMD?

Our Benzinga team reported AMD shares spiked higher during last Thursday's session after it was announced that Dan Loeb’s Third Point Management opened a passive stake in the semiconductor designer.

Loeb’s firm says it employs a flexible, opportunistic investment style, seeking to identify situations with a recognizable catalyst...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD has a 52-week high of $125.67 and a 52-week low of $54.57.