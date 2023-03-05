'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says This Precious Metal Is 'Most Undervalued Asset Of A Generation'

"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has said that a lot of investors are not paying enough attention to a well-known precious metal, and they're missing out on an investment opportunity.

In a Twitter post, Kiyosaki agreed with Andy Schectman, president of precious metals investment firm Miles Franklin, that silver is the most undervalued asset in a generation.

Kiyosaki has been recommending silver as a better investment option. Last year in one of his tweets, he said, “To profit from the crash of US $ I bought many more US silver Buffalo rounds. Silver is a bargain.”

He predicted silver moving sideways around $20 for three to five years and then rallying to $100-$500.

“Everyone can afford silver even poor. Accumulate silver now,” he said.

Kiyosaki has warned that the world economy is on the verge of collapse, and the country may witness a condition similar to the Great Depression during the 1930s.

“Please. Please Please. World economy on verge of collapse. Runs on banks next? Savings frozen? Bail-ins next?" he tweeted. "You can buy a real silver coin for about $25. Please take care."

“For years I have been saying, ‘Saving money and investing in a well-diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds is risky advice.’ Today, [it’s still] very risky advice. I still believe gold, silver, Bitcoin best for unstable times, although prices will go up and down. Take care,” he tweeted.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore on flickr