Trump Envisions Creating 'Freedom Cities' Across US To 'Reopen The Frontier, Reignite American Imagination'

Donald Trump has stepped up efforts that could potentially land him in the White House yet again, and on Friday, the ex-President shared a campaign video on the social media platform Rumble.

The former president officially confirmed in November his intention to run for office for a second term.

What Happened: Trump outlined his vision of America and his plan of action to accomplish it in the video. He started off by giving credit to the past generation, which "pursued big dreams and daring projects that once seemed absolutely impossible."

“Today, it has lost its glory, and under my leadership, we would get it back in a very big way,” the former president said. He said the objective would be a “quantum leap” in the American standard of living.

While noting that one-third of the American land mass is owned by the federal government, he said a small proportion should be used to build what he called “freedom cities.”

“These freedom cities will reopen the frontier, reignite American imagination and give hundreds of thousands of young people and other people and all hardworking families a new shot at homeownership and in fact the American dream,” he added.

Big Opportunity In Transportation: Trump noted that several companies in the U.S. and China are developing vertical take-off and landing vehicles.

“Just as the United States led the automotive revolution in the last century, I want to assure you that America, not China, leads the revolution in air mobility,” the ex-president said.

He sees these breakthroughs as providing an impetus to commerce, bringing a “giant” infusion of wealth into rural America and connecting families.

Through strategic national manufacturing initiatives, Trump wants to transform “forgotten communities into hives of industries,” produce goods that are currently imported from China and reduce the cost of living. He said the focus would be on lowering the cost of owning a car and building a single-family home.

Baby Bonuses & Beautification: Trump said, if re-elected to the Oval Office, he would ask Congress to support “baby bonuses” to help launch a baby boom.

The former president also said he would work toward the beautification of public buildings and parks, making cities and towns more livable, ensuring a pristine environment and building monuments to the true American heroes.

"It’s time to start talking about greatness for our country again. I will dramatically increase living standards and build a future that brings our country together through an exciting opportunity and success," he said.

Photo: Shutterstock