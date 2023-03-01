by

Mobilicom Limited MOB shared plans to undertake a share buyback of small parcel holdings (holdings of Mobilicom shares listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Why Mobilicom Shares Are Trading Higher Today Following Mobilicom's listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the U.S. and with A$19 million cash on its balance sheet as of Dec. 31, 2022, it undertook a strategic and operational review and decided to further strengthen its efficient capital management and shareholder value through steps including this share buyback.

Mobilicom is an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones, robotics & autonomous platforms.

Price Action: MOB shares traded higher by 7.78% at $1.80 on the last check Wednesday.

