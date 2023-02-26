Republicans And Democrats Agree On Helping Ukraine, But Not To Same Degree: New Survey

As the Russia-Ukraine war has been raging for over a year now, a poll of American voters underlined their pro-Ukrainian stance.

What Happened: About 50% of the respondents said the U.S. should continue to extend a helping hand to Ukraine until it can emerge victorious in the war against aggression by its biggest neighbor, Fox News reported, citing its survey.

About 46% said the U.S. support should be time-bound. The viewpoint, however, differed by party affiliations, with 66% of the Democrats rooting for support until Ukraine is victorious, while 61% of the Republicans preferred a time limit. Among the independents, 49% favored setting a time limit and 45% called for support as long as it takes.

A previous survey by the outlet in January showed that two-thirds preferred the U.S. continuing to extend support to Ukraine by way of weapon supplies and funding.

Opinions Divided Over Biden’s Response: Fox’s survey found that about 48% approved of President Joe Biden’s response to the Ukraine crisis compared to 49% who disapprove. Backing of Biden’s response, however, improved from January, when only 45% approved of his actions. The February number marked the highest approval rating for Biden since the war started, with the previous high being January’s 45%, Fox said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s was met with approval by 74% of the respondents.

Fox noted that the poll was conducted between Feb. 19 and Feb. 22 with 1,006 registered voters nationwide.

Incidentally, Biden visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Feb. 20 for the first time since the Russian invasion and pledged $500 million in new military aid. The aid package will include artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems and air surveillance radars, he said.

