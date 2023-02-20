'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says AI Tech Behind ChatGPT Will Replace Many People, Bring Numerous Changes: 'We Haven't See Anything Yet'

As the AI revolution takes hold, “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki offered his take on the technology in a recent interview with Stansberry Research.

A generalized principle called “ephemeralization” is a technological progression toward being able to do more and more work with fewer resources, Kiyosaki said.

“This thing here is the most powerful tool I've ever seen, so — this is just a start and AI is going to take it to the next level,” he said. The bestselling author said he expects AI to replace many people and bring so many changes.

“It's like looking at Uber and a taxi,” he said. Who would have ever dreamed Uber was possible, Kiyosaki asked.

“We haven't seen anything yet because it just accelerates,” Kiyosaki said.

When the automobile was invented, whole new industries took off from it, he said.

See also: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author On Why Silicon Valley Fears Elon Musk's Twitter: 'He Doesn't Need A Job Or Money'

Photo via Pixabay.