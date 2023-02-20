Bill Gates Has This Peculiar Use Case For AI — And You'll Find It Hard To Guess

Bill Gates, who recently gushed over ChatGPT being as big an invention as the internet, was recently asked by an AI Chatbot which one job he wishes AI could do for him.

The Microsoft co-founder said he sometimes writes notes and would like to make those notes more clever and add a little drawing to them. While noting that he is not good at drawing, he suggested that he is now able to type, take a photo, add in it and change it according to his wish.

Gates said he has been using AI to write poems and songs.

“I admit to people that I actually got help from AI,” the billionaire said. “I don’t try and cover it up, because otherwise, they think I can write songs on the spot.”

Gates took these AI-generated questions along with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Imperial College of London recently.

Incidentally, his brainchild Microsoft recently inked a deal with OpenAI for integrating the latter's technology that combines its AI chatbot named ChatGPT and GPT3, a neural network machine learning model, into its Bing search engine and cloud services.

Photo via Shutterstock.