Is The Market Open On Presidents' Day?

As the U.S. celebrates President's Day, investors and traders are wondering whether the stock and bond market will be open or closed on Monday.

What Happened: President's Day is a federal holiday in the U.S, and it is observed on the third Monday in February, which makes it fall on a different date every year.

The stock and bond market observe federal holidays, which means the markets will be closed on President's Day, Feb. 20.

This includes the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the NASDAQ, and the bond markets.

The markets are closed on this day to honor the legacy and contributions of America's first president, George Washington, who was born on February 22, 1732. Although the holiday is commonly referred to as "President's Day," the official name of the holiday is "Washington's Birthday."

Washington's Birthday was first observed as a federal holiday in 1885. It was established to celebrate George Washington's birthday and to honor his role in the American Revolution and the founding of the U.S.

In 1971, the holiday was shifted to the third Monday in February under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which aimed to create more three-day weekends for the nation's workers.

It is worth noting that while the stock and bond markets are closed on President's Day, some businesses and government offices remain open. This is because the holiday is not designated as a mandatory federal holiday, and it is up to individual employers to decide whether or not to observe the holiday.

When are the markets closed in 2023?

Holiday Day New Year's Day Monday, January 2 (New Year’s Day holiday observed) Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, January 16 Washington's Birthday Monday, February 20 Good Friday Friday, April 7 Memorial Day Monday, May 29 Juneteenth National Independence Day Monday, June 19 Independence Day Tuesday, July 4 Labor Day Monday, September 4 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 23 Christmas Day Monday, December 25

Source: NYSE website

Markets will close early at 1:00 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. ET for eligible options) on July 3, 2023, and on Nov. 24, 2023. During these times, Crossing Session orders will be accepted from 1:00 p.m. ET to 1:30 p.m. ET for continuous executions, and late trading sessions for NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National will close at 5:00 pm ET, according to the NYSE website.

