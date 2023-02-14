Why Recruiter.com Stock Is Rising Today

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company launched a ChatGPT course and upskilling platform.

What to Know: Recruiter.com's latest offering, “Recruiting with ChatGPT,” will be offered for $199. The course provides talent acquisition professionals with the ability to utilize artificial intelligence in their recruitment.

ChatGPT is owned by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence company that has received multiple investments from Microsoft Corp MSFT. Recruiter.com's implementation represents the first of its kind, providing training on all critical areas of ChatGPT in recruitment including candidate sourcing, recruitment marketing and assessments.

“With the launch of ‘Recruiting with ChatGPT’ we’re providing recruiters with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to thrive in this new era of work," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com.

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the network of recruiters. The company empowers businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Recruiter.com's trading volume was above 7 million at last check, compared to its 100-day average volume of 474,638.

The stock has a 52-week high of $3.28 and a 52-week low of $0.31. Shares were up 4.75%, trading at $0.42 at the time of publication.

