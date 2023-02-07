Never Lose Your Things Again — The Startup Pouring Gasoline on the Apple AirTag

The world is becoming an increasingly dangerous place resulting in a number of billion-dollar companies springing up in the personal security industry.

Ring LLC was sold to Amazon.com Inc. for over $1 billion, and Tile has raised over $140 million in funding. Life360 Inc. is worth about $1 billion dollars as a public company and recently purchased Jiobit from Tile for tens of millions of dollars.

Even major players like Apple Inc. have gotten into the space with its Apple AirTags. But many of these security solutions have a number of issues. Tile and AirTags, for example, only work for about 30 feet and within the range of a phone. This severely limits their applicability and doesn’t allow them to work when you need them most. MaxTracker is a new and innovative startup looking to solve this.

MaxTracker has created the next generation of personal trackers, allowing you to keep track of your vehicles or children anywhere on the planet — not just around phones. This is done using GPS and 5G technology rather than Bluetooth as AirTags and Tiles use.

The startup also recently launched an equity crowdfunding campaign. For a limited time, anyone can invest in this startup.

Ring is great because it allows you to speak to someone at your front door, track deliveries, and monitor areas of your house and yard. But you’re not protected past your front door. Tile and AirTags are great for things like wallets, keys and other lost items that are typically in range of your phone.

However, these technologies have some critical pitfalls. For example, a stolen car or bike will be much harder to find because these can only be tracked when in Bluetooth range.

MaxTracker solves this by providing a universal GPS solution. MaxTracker uses GPS so you can track your car, bike or child's backpack when they’re on their way to school from anywhere, anytime.

Because it doesn’t rely on a phone's Bluetooth and has a battery life of up to a year, you don’t have to worry nearly as much about not being able to track your MaxTracker device.

If you are buying something because you need it in an emergency and it ends up not working, what's the point? MaxTracker aims to be the most reliable solution in the industry for out-of-home systems by creating a security platform designed to keep families safe. Now, as this industry and startup grow, you can invest when it’s still a startup so that if it does well, you could see significantly more upside than the stock market.

