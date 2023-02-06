SpaceX CEO Elon Musk offered help to Turkey after a massive earthquake led to the deaths of hundred of people and caused "severe communication shortages."

What Happened: Musk, while replying to a tweet asking for help for Turkey after an earthquake caused infrastructural damage, said he can provide Turkey with Starlink if the authorities approve its plea.

"Starlink is not approved by Turkish government yet. SpaceX can send as soon as approved," Musk said.

Early reports have indicated that about 300 people died and hundreds of others are still trapped under debris in southern Turkey and Syria after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 on Monday collapsed dozens of buildings, according to CNN.

The tremors of the massive earthquake were also felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria. At least 18 aftershocks with a magnitude over four have been recorded so far, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan-led government scrambled rescue teams and supply aircraft to the region and declared a "level 4 alarm" that called for international assistance.

